Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $539.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EPC opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
