Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.62-$2.82 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPC opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

