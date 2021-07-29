EDUCare Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.04 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

