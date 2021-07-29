Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

EW stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

