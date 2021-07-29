Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 73,873 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.