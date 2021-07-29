Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

