Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0269 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $58,048.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,876,826 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

