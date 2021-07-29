El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOCO stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

