electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.