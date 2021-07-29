Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

ELEEF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

