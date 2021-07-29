Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEEF remained flat at $$11.13 on Thursday. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.