Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.