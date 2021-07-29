Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.56

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $67.31 million and $50.97 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

