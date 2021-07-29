Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 1,213,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.