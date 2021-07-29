Emercoin Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $14,082.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,849,203 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.