Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/27/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/5/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/15/2021 – Empire State Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 3,492,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,909. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 578,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

