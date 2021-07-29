Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.
NYSE ESRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,909. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.
