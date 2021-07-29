Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,909. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.