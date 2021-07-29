Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

