Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Encompass Health stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

