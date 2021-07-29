Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

