Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

