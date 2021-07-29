Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $349,860.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $349,860.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00213473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00030903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,265,283 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

