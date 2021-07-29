Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $653.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.80 million and the highest is $662.01 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.