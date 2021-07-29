Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

