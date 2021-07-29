Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

