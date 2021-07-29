EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of EnerSys worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

