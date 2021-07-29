Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $9,988,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the period.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.