Enigma Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00403077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.01140631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.