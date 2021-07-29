Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.