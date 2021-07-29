Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
