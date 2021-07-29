Enzyme Finance (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

