EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0193

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $105,897.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

