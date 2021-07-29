EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $552.96 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $278.76 and a fifty-two week high of $561.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

