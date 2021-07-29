EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EQT shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 46,107 shares trading hands.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EQT by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 640,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

