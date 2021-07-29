Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.65. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

