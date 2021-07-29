Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $26.920-$27.360 EPS.

EQIX traded down $49.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $786.38. 883,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $800.42. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $870.43.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

