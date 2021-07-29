Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in July

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS EQXWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 127,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

