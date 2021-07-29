Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$163.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$110.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

