Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.56.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$145.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

