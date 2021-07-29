Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

PFE stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

