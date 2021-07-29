Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,610. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

