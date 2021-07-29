Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 29th (ACO.X, ADN, AKBTY, ALA, AMRX, ANIOY, APRE, ASMIY, ATTO, AZN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 29th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its underpeform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$82.00 target price on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$77.50 price target on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a 87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 92.00.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$47.50 price target on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 975 ($12.74).

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$118.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,500 ($58.79).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

