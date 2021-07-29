Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 20%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.03 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). 8,292,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,754,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £112.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.77.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

