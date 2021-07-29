Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Esquire Financial worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ESQ stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.