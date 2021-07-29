Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $166,079.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

