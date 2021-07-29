Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 2355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

