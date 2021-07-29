Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.64-1.69 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTRG stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

