Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.210-$12.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.100 EPS.

ESS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.60. The company had a trading volume of 308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,491. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $335.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

