Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS.

ESS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.60. 308,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $335.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

