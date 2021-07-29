ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

