Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

NYSE:ETH opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $605.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

